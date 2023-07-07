Brand new pump track open at Redhead Beach

Lake Macquarie locals can now officially test out a new pump track at Redhead Beach.

A new $450,000 open-air track has officially been opened this week more than a month ahead of schedule.

The new facility includes shaded seating, a bubbler and a bike repair station, with a tyre pump and various tools needed to make bike adjustments. The shortest route around the winding circuit measures 134m, while the longer route stretches 158m.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said it is fantastic to see it open just in time for the school holidays.

“The number of people using it since fences came down last week shows how much demand and appreciation there is for it.”

Community consultation helped shape the track’s design, including berms, rollers and jumps with multiple lines for progression of riding abilities.

The pump track concept requires riders to push down on the lower part of the route’s undulations and pull up as they go back up the hill, propelling them along.

The project also includes a $400,000 upgrade to the Redhead Beach car park and adjoining Beach Road, funded by the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.