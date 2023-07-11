Police Led On High Speed Pursuit Through Several Suburbs

Police are attempting to track down a vehicle and it’s occupants after a dramatic early morning pursuit through half a dozen Newcastle suburbs.

A blue Mazda 3 was seen travelling at speed on Lambton Road at Lambton by police around 3.20am today.

The driver failed to heed officers’ instructions to stop, sparking a chase through Waratah, Mayfield, Tighes Hill, Warabrook and Sandgate – allegedly tearing through the sleepy suburbs at speeds of up to 160 km/h in a sign posted 60 zone at one point.

Pursuing police briefly backed off for safety reasons, while a unit up ahead deployed road spikes on the Inner City Bypass.

But the Mazda 3 continued on, leading highway patrol through several more neighbourhoods before the decision was made to terminate the pursuit on Lookout Road New Lambton due to the manner of driving.

Inquiries are underway to identify and locate the car and the occupants.