Police Pursuit Leads To Smash In Merewether

A man is under guard in hospital after a police pursuit led to a crash in Merewether last night.

Officers were patrolling Llewellyn Street and attempted to stop a black Toyota Aurion about 9.20pm.

Instead, the driver allegedly took off, sparking a short chase through the neighbourhood along Morgan Street and onto City Road where the vehicle smashed into a Kia Cerato.

The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to roll onto the side, while pushing the Kia off the road and into the front of a healthcare business causing a bit of damage.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the John Hunter Hospital where the 28-year-old male Toyota driver remains under police guard.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident should get in touch with Crime Stoppers.