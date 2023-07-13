Learner driver charged after pursuit through Newcastle

A learner driver has been charged after a police pursuit that led to a crash in Merewether on Tuesday night.

Officers were patrolling Llewellyn Street and attempted to stop a black Toyota Aurion about 9:20pm.

Instead, the driver allegedly took off, sparking a short chase that ended on City Road where the vehicle smashed into a Kia Cerato.

The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to roll onto its side, while pushing the Kia off the road and into the front of a healthcare business causing some damage.

Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

Police searched the Toyota at the scene and allegedly located an amount of a white crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine that was seized for forensic examination.

Following inquiries, a Firearms Prohibition Order Compliance search was conducted at a home in Hamilton South, about 10.30am yesterday, where a firearm part and ammunition were seized.

Upon discharge from hospital, the 28-year-old man was escorted to Newcastle City Police District where he was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, supply prohibited drug – indictable quantity, possess weapon contrary to prohibition order, acquire etc ammunition subject to prohibition order, and acquire firearm part subject to prohibition order.

He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.