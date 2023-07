Listen along as Brent Bultitude is joined by Geraldton WA Mayor Shane Van Styn, to speak on new laws entering the state under the establishment of Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Services (LACHS).

The new laws have created a type of native control of land, which can stop construction and farming unless measures have been taken to get a native consulting report and permission from the LACHS. You can’t even plant trees without approval.

Click Below to listen to the episode.