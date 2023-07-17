Police On The Hunt For Jesmond Supermarket Thief

Authorities are on the hunt for a thief who robbed a Jesmond supermarket on Sunday night.

Inquiries so far have established that a man approached the Woolworths service desk around 8.15pm and demanded money from the female staff member.

He made off with cash, fleeing on foot.

The police were called and officers from Newcastle City Police District descended on the scene a short time later. They scoured the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

Detectives are now investigating the theft as well as any potential links to other recent incidents and are trying to identify the culprit.

He is described as aged in his 30s or 40s, Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm tall, with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, a red cap, and was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.