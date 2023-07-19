Newcastle Jets taking Australia Cup match to Maitland

The Newcastle Jets Australia Cup Round of 32 game in August will be played in Maitland.

Newcastle secured their place in the next round of the Cup after defeating Melbourne Victory in extra time at Darwin Stadium earlier this week.

Their next opponent is Brisbane Roar on August 14 with a partnership with Maitland Council announced this morning that will see the game played at Maitland Regional Sportsground.

Newcastle Jets Executive Chairman Shane Mattiske said they’re very excited to be able to take the game out to Maitland.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring a topflight football match to the Maitland region and showcase the high-quality training facilities that the team train out of on a day-to-day basis.

“Maitland and the surrounding towns are an important part of our fan base and we’re pleased to be able to bring this Australia Cup tie to them. We also want to thank Maitland Council for their continued support.”

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday July 21, kick off will be at 7:30pm on August 14.