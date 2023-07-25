Man Arrested, Pistol Found In Search Of Abandoned Vehicle At Raymond Terrace

Police have arrested a man after he was allegedly caught driving while disqualified with a gun stashed in the vehicle.

Officers patrolling Raymond Terrace just before 10am on Monday had their suspicions raised after observing a vehicle suddenly stop in a driveway on Irrawang Street.

They then watched as the male driver allegedly hopped out and ran off.

A subsequent search of the abandoned vehicle allegedly revealed a pistol, sparking further inquiries.

A short time later police attended a home on Glenelg Street and placed a 37-year-old man under arrest.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with possess unauthorised pistol, acquire etc pistol-subject to firearms prohibition order, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

He was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court today.