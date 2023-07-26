Fatal Crash In Hunter Valley Near Mount Thorley

Hunter Valley police are investigating after a fatal accident at Mount Thorley.

At about 8.40am on Wednesday emergency services were called to Putty Road between Broke Road and Jerrys Plains Road to reports of a major crash between two trucks and a car.

Sadly, the driver of one vehicle died at the scene.

Police have also confirmed the drivers of the other two vehicles have been taken to Singleton Hospital for mandatory testing.

The incident forced the closure of Putty Road in both directions for several hours, but it has since re-opened to traffic under alternating stop-slow conditions.

A crime scene has been established which will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

Authorities are calling for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Singleton Police Station or Crime Stoppers.