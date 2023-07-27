News

Chaos on Newcastle roads this morning

UPDATE 7:45AM

Newcastle Link Road has re-opened, but traffic is very heavy at the moment, allow extra travel time. 

But, the New England Highway is now closed eastbound at Tarro due to a multi-vehicle crash approaching the Hexham Bridge.

Emergency services and traffic crews are on site working to free a trapped person.

All eastbound traffic is currently being stopped — traffic is heavy with delays back to Beresfield on the New England Highway, while traffic is also heavy on John Renshaw Drive.

EARLIER: 

Police have set up a crime scene on Newcastle Link Road at Cameron Park after a crash overnight.

Officers say a Holden Commodore hit a tree at about 12:30am.

At this stage it’s known that four people were taken to the John Hunter Hospital including two men in their 30s – one with torso injuries.

Newcastle Link Road is still closed eastbound as of 6am between Woodford Street and Minmi Road so a diversion is in place via Cameron Park Drive, George Booth Drive and Lake Road that rejoins the Link Road around the closure.

Allow extra travel time this morning.

