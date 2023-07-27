Three people injured after crash at Tarro, Highway now reopen

Three people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle smash at Tarro this morning.

Emergency services were called to the New England Highway at 7:30am after three cars collided – a man in his 30s was trapped while a male in his 50s suffered head injuries and a third patient aged in his 40s was treated for a back injury.

All lanes reopened on the New England Highway just before 9am and the crash site has now been cleared.

But, traffic remains VERY heavy with delays back to Thornton on the New England Highway and as far back as Sandgate in the other direction, while traffic is also heavy on John Renshaw Drive and the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.

