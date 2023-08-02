Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp sacked from NSW Cabinet

Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp has been sacked from the NSW Cabinet over allegations of a significant breach of the ministerial code.

Premier Chris Minns revealed the news at a snap press conference on Wednesday afternoon saying that he has referred Mr Crakanthorp to the Independent Commission Against Corruption, over his failure to disclose family land holdings in the Hunter.

Mr Minns says there is a potential conflict of interest between his public duties and private interests.

“Minister Crakanthorp did not supply information about substantial private family holdings in the Hunter region until recently when he should have, constituting a clear breach of the ministerial code.

“I have forwarded that information and other information to the Independent Commission Against Corruption for an inquiry by them if they choose to do so.

“Breaches of the ministerial code in this manner are a clear breach of our undertaking to restore trust and integrity to public matters and public life and as a result I had to act,” Mr Minns said.

Mr Crakanthorp released a short statement following the press conference saying he self-reported the breach and resigned as a Minister.

He also committed to staying on as the Member for Newcastle.