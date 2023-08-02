Two men arrested over point-blank shooting death of Hamilton South man

A man has been charged with murder over the shooting death of a man in his doorway at Hamilton South.

Police were called to the home of Anthony Nugent on the evening of September 6, 2022, after reports the 57-year-old had been shot point-blank in the chest after opening his front door.

The man accused of his murder was arrested yesterday, after Strike Force Alcheringa detectives searched a home on Station Street at Waratah. The 26-year-old has since been charged with murder and weapons offences.

A second man from Macquarie Hills was also arrested in relation to the incident. It is understood he is assisting officers at Campbelltown Police Station, with charges expected to be laid.

Police are expected to address the media on Wednesday afternoon.