A fresh face for travellers dropping into the twin servos on the M1

Instead of the golden arches saving travellers from going hungry driving along the M1 Motorway, it’ll be the flames of Oporto.

Ampol operates the twin service stations on the M1 and has confirmed that Oporto will join Hungry Jacks at the refreshed site after the McDonalds was forced to shut.

The northbound McDonalds closed on July 16 and the southbound fast food restaurant will close early next year – it’s not the end for McDonalds with the pair of restaurants moving to a new $50 million-dollar twin servo development at Cooranbong.

An Ampol spokesperson said “Ampol has commenced construction of its M1 Northbound service centre at Wyong, which we expect to be completed by the end of the year.

“The refreshed site will include renovated dining room, toilet and long-haul driver amenities, a reconstructed carpark and dual lane drive-thru to improve traffic onsite and a new convenience offer, including Ampol Foodary, Oliver’s, Oporto and Hungry Jack’s. Hungry Jack’s will open in October this year.

“The M1 Southbound site will commence construction in 2024 and will be completed in the first half of 2024.”