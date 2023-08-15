Local SES Volunteer awarded highest honour

Muswellbrook and Armidale State Emergency Service volunteer Yasmin Jimmieson has been awarded one of the highest honours in the organisation.

Ms Jimmieson accepted the State Emergency Service Officer of the Year at a ceremony in Sydney over the weekend, where she was handed the award by SES Commissioner Carlene York and Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib.

As a full-time university student, she’s still found time to volunteer across many roles within the organisation, including Acting Deputy Unit Commander, Administration Officer, Training Coordinator and Community Capability Officer.

“Yasmin Jimmieson richly deserves this award.

“Her tireless work for the community in a whole range of roles over so many years typifies the kind of unsung heroes who are the fabric of the NSW SES,” Commissioner York said.