Have You Seen Mia? Police Appeal For Missing 13yo Newcastle Girl

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from Newcastle.

13-year-old Mia Dodds was last seen on Turton Road, Waratah about 2.50pm on Wednesday this week.

She was reported missing to police after she could not be located or contacted, sparking serious concerns for her welfare.

Mia is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165cm tall, with a medium build, and dark brown hair parted in the middle with a ponytail..

She was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a navy-blue school jumper, with black and white high-top shoes.

However, police believe Mia may have attended Charlestown Square shopping centre about 4.50pm and changed into grey tights and a black long-sleeve shirt with artwork on the front.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000