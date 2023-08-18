Law firm investigating allegations of historical child sex abuse at Newcastle facility

Slater and Gordon are investigating alleged historical child sexual abuse at Worimi Shelther in Newcastle and are urging locals to come forward with any information.

The shelter was established at Broadmeadow by the former Child Welfare Department in 1966. It was where 23 boys and girls up to the age of 18 were held from the courts.

Slater and Gordon says they’re looking into allegations of sexual abuse from a higher-ranking officer who had a presence at the facility between October 1995 to December 2002.

Alleged victims have told the law firm that they suffered abuse at the hands of the officer, who is said to be a prominent figure in the community.

Associate in Abuse Law, Selva Dankha says they have been instructed by several clients.

“We currently hold instructions from several clients who say they suffered sexual abuse at the hands of this officer, who is said to be a celebrated figure in the community.

“It has had a devastating impact on their lives, which is why we’re seeking witnesses and any other victims to come forward to help us get them the justice, closure and compensation they need and deserve.

“To date there have been known offenders who have held high ranking positions at similar facilities who managed to continue to attend the centers and abuse victims even after their employment had ceased.

“We believe this officer continued to have access to Worimi following his employment and continued to abuse detainees, which is why we’re also calling for witnesses,” Ms Dankha said.

Any witnesses are urged to call Slater and Gordon on 1800 565 892. Information received would be treated confidentially.

Image: The State of New South Wales.