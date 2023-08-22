Maitland Council set to push for inclusion on Royal Family NSW trip itinerary

With plans underway for a royal visit to New South Wales next year, one local council is hoping to catch their eye.

Maitland Council will tonight consider a motion to indicate their interest to be included in the itinerary for the visit by members of the Royal Family in 2024.

It’s not yet clear which members will be taking part in the trip, but it is to mark the Bicentenary of the NSW Legislative Council.

It wouldn’t be the fist time the city has welcomed Royals, with visits from Prince Albert Duke of Edinburgh in 1868, Prince Edward Prince of Wales in 1920, Prince Albert Duke of York, Prince Henry Duke of Gloucester in 1934 and most recently from Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1983.

If the motion is agreed to, council will push the NSW Governor and NSW Premier for a civic reception at Town Hall or a tree planting at the recently named Queen Elizabeth II Park.