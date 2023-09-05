Six On The Run, Teen In Hospital Following Violent Thornton Home Invastion

Police are on the hunt for a violent gang after a man was bashed during a home invasion at Thornton on Monday night.

About 10.25pm, emergency services were called to a home on Railway Avenue, following reports of a home invasion.

Officers were told six unknown men, armed with tools and metal objects, forced entry into a home and ransacked the premises.

When the group was confronted by a resident, an 18-year-old man, he was assaulted, and the intruders fled.

The victim suffered acerations to his face and head and was rushed to hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and established a crime scene which has been forensically examined.

As inquiries into the incident continue, anyone with information is urged to call Maitland Police or Crime Stoppers.