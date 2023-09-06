Body found during search for missing 85-year-old from Beresfield

A body, believed to be that of missing man Raymond Peterson has been located nearly 48 hours after he disappeared.

The 85-year-old dementia sufferer was last seen about 2pm on Monday and when he failed to return to his Yarrum Street address a large scale multi-agency search, involving Police Rescue, Police Divers, NSW SES, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the local community, got underway.

Tragically, Police have now confirmed around 12.30 today, the body of a man was located near Anderson Drive at Beresfield

While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing 85-year-old man.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.