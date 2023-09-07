Cardiff South man charged with murder of a woman almost 40 years ago

Detectives have arrested a man in Cardiff South over the murder of a woman almost 40 years ago.

Debra Campbell was 21-years-old when she vanished from her home in Windsor, Victoria in 1984 following a disagreement with her fiance.

Both Debra and her 26-year-old partner were members of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) at the time she went missing.

Her disappearance was initially reported to and investigated by the RAAF after she failed to report for duty two days later on 27 February 1984. After Debra was unable to be located, her mother reported her missing to Victoria Police on 2 March 1984.

A coronial inquest in 1998 declared Debra was likely deceased but the circumstances were never determined.

Detectives from the Victoria Police Missing Persons Squad reopened the case in 2022 certain Debra had met with foul play, and searched a home on Leanda Place at Cardiff South on March 28 this year with the assistance of NSW Police.

A 65-year-old man was subsequently spoken to by police.

Yesterday, as part of the joint operation, a 65-year-old Cardiff South man was arrested in Cardiff South.

He was subsequently charged with murder and faced Belmont Local Court – he will face court again on Friday in relation to an application to extradite him to Victoria.