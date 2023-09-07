Duo Arrested, Guns, Drugs Seized In Police Raid At Gillieston Heights

Charges have been laid against two men, and drugs and weapons seized after police raided a Gillieston Heights property this week.

Earlier this month, officers attached to the Port Stephens-Hunter Proactive Crime Team began an investigation into to firearms and the supply of drugs in the Maitland area.

Yesterday at about 8.30am, officers executed a search warrant at a Champion Crescent address, allegedly uncovering several items of interest including two firearms, an extendible baton, 119g of GHB and 16.6g methamphetamine.

The firearms and drugs were seized, along with electronic devices, prescribed restricted substances and an amount of cash.

Two male occupants were arrested at the scene before being taken to Maitland Police Station.

One of them, a 35-year-old man, was charged with 10 offences including two counts of supply prohibited drug – indictable quantity, two counts of possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance, two counts of possess unauthorised pistol, possess prohibited drug, and goods suspected stolen in/on premises.

The other, aged 37, was charged with hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.

Both were refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court today.