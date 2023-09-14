Duo charged with drug supply at Mayfield

Two men have remained behind bars after they were allegedly caught with drugs during a vehicle stop at Mayfield West.

Newcastle City Police District Proactive Crime Team officers were patrolling the area at about 2:30pm yesterday when they stopped a Range Rover Evoque on Morris Street.

They spoke to the 29-year-old male driver and his 27-year-old male passenger and searched the vehicle.

During the search officers allegedly located and seized methamphetamine with an estimated potential street value of $156,000.

Both men were arrested at the scene before being taken to Waratah Police Station to assist police with their inquiries.

A short time later, a search warrant was executed at a property on Morris Street, Mayfield, where police allegedly located and seized more prohibited drugs and mobile phones.

The two men were then each charged with supply prohibited drug equal to or more than a commercial quantity and appeared before Newcastle Local Court yesterday.

They were formally refused bail to appear before the same court in November.