Lake Macqaurie lifeguards put through their paces ahead of forecast busy Summer season

Lake Macquarie lifeguards have hit the beach one week before the flags go back up, to undertake vital training, ahead of a forecast busy Summer season.

They have been taken through a range of skills and tests, including 4×4 operation on the sand, jet ski rescues, swimming and communication on Thursday morning, as well as a briefing from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to improve inter-agency responses.

Lake Macquarie City Council’s Manager Leisure Services Brendan Callander says almost 40 lifeguards were put through their paces.

“Many of our casual lifeguards have been doing this for years and have a wealth of experience in their roles, but it’s very important to avoid complacency, maintain these skills and stay up to date on the latest industry practices.

“The rescue helicopter training is particularly helpful, so our lifeguards know what to expect when one of their aircraft arrives overhead to an active job.

“It’s about knowing how best to communicate with the air crew, and what to expect when their doctors and paramedics will do when they take over the scene,” Mr Callander said.

It comes ahead of all of the Hunter’s patrolled beaches from Fingal Beach to Catherine Hill Bay Beach, being back in operation from next week.