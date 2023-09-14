Police on the hunt for those responsible for alleged carjacking in Maitland

Police are still on the hunt for those responsible for an alleged carjacking in broad daylight at Maitland on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Maitland Park near the pool at about 12:45pm and were told two women in their 60s were pushed over before two men got in their vehicle and fled the scene.

No one was physically injured.

It’s understood that those who allegedly stole the car also ran over a wheelchair that belonged to one of the women.

Inquiries are continuing to track down the vehicle – a silver Honda CRV with registration BUY001 which was last seen heading south-west on Cessnock Road.