Driver caught doing 224km/hr at Fullerton Cove

A driver has been clocked by police doing more than 220km/hr at Fullerton Cove.

Newcastle Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties on Nelson Bay Road at Fern Bay at about 11:35 last night when they detected a Mazda 3 MPS being driven northbound at an excessive speed.

Officer’s radar caught the driver at 116km/hr in the signposted 70 zone.

After passing police the vehicle increased its speed.

When police caught up to the vehicle at Fullerton Cove the speed of the car was checked at 224km/hr in the 100 zone.

The 24-year-old male was eventually pulled over and issued with a Court Attendance Notice for exceed speed over 45 and drive at a speed dangerous, and will appear at Newcastle Local Court in October.