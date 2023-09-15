Woman dies after nine hour stand off with police at Stockton

A critical incident investigation is now underway after a woman barricaded herself in a Stockton home for more than nine hours yesterday, and later died.

Newcastle City Police District officers were called to a Mitchell Street unit complex just after 12:30pm yesterday following reports a woman was threatening people with an axe.

When police arrived, the woman allegedly threatened them with the axe before barricading herself inside the unit.

A police operation commenced with specialist tactical officers including negotiators brought in to assist local police – they were finally able to gain entry to the property at about 9:45pm.

Police used a number of tactical options to take the woman into custody once they were inside including using a taser.

The 47-year-old was then escorted from the property to an ambulance, however, her condition deteriorated a short time later, and she was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where she later died.

A crime scene was established and a critical incident team from the Homicide Squad will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident and that investigation will be subject to an independent review.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.