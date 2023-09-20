Newcastle Man Charged With Murder Over Brutal Dubbo Stabbing

Murder charges have been laid against a Newcastle man after a brutal stabbing in the state’s central-west.
Emergency services were called to a home in Margaret Crescent, Dubbo around 12am on August, 16 where a man had been stabbed in the chest multiple times.
Paramedics attempted to save the 39-year-old but sadly he died at the scene.
Detectives headed up a homicide investigation into the incident under Strike Force Honefoss and at about 10.30am yesterday arrested a man from Newcastle at a correctional facility in Grafton.
The 39-year-old was charged with murder and denied bail to appear in Dubbo Local Court today.