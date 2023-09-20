Six teenagers arrested over Merewether home invasion – one charged with attempted murder

Five teenagers will appear in Children’s Courts today – one charged with attempted murder – following an alleged violent home invasion at Merewether yesterday.

Just before 3am, police were called to Coane Street and were told four people had forced their way into a property when they were confronted by two of the occupants.

An argument ensued and a 49-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen during a scuffle before the intruders ran from the scene.

The man was rushed to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition and a 75-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries – both remain in hospital with the man’s condition now listed as serious but stable.

Newcastle City Police District officers established a crime scene and following inquiries, five teenagers – two boys, aged 13 and 14, and three girls, aged 14, 15 and 15 – were arrested nearby.

A 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, a 13-year-old boy was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, and breach of bail and a 15-year-old girl was charged with breach of bail.

All four were refused bail to face a Children’s Court today.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with goods in personal custody suspected being stolen and granted strict conditional bail to appear before a Children’s Court in October.

At about 11:40am yesterday, a sixth teenager, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested at a home in Raymond Terrace. He was charged with attempted murder as well as special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence wound and reckless wounding – in company.

The boy was refused bail to appear before a Children’s Court today.