$35 Million dollar re-development plans lodged for Broadmeadow hotel

Plans have been lodged with Newcastle Council to redevelop the Premier Hotel at Broadmeadow.

The development application which has been submitted this week, includes a proposal to demolish the existing structure and construct an eight-storey building which would house 16 hotel rooms, 48 residential apartments, a new Premier Hotel, cafe and a retail space facing Brunker Road.

The redeveloped Premier Hotel would have a floor area of 786m2 and include a kitchen, bistro dining, sports bar, beer garden and game room and is being reconstructed due to the poor manner in which it was rebuilt following the Newcastle Earthquake back in 1989.

In addition there would also be a lower basement carpark, which would have room for 53 general and 43 residential spaces.

The project is set to come with a price take of almost $35 million and will be assessed by the Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel, due to the planned cost.

The development application also notes the proposal would complement the Hunter Park Entertainment Precinct, once it eventually gets over the line.