Three teenagers hit with additional charges for alleged armed robberies before pursuit with police across Hunter Valley

The three teenagers who were involved in a pursuit that spanned more than 175 kilometres across the Hunter Valley have been hit with more charges in court.

A 17 and 16-year-old male and a 16-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly stole a ute from a man at Blandford in the Upper Hunter and were pursued by police to North Lambton where road spikes stopped them in their tracks.

All three were arrested, charged, and refused bail to face a children’s court yesterday.

In court police laid further charges against the trio. The 17-year-old who was allegedly driving the car has now also been charged with aggravated take/drive motor vehicle with person in/on it-in company, police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously and assault with intent to rob armed with offensive weapon; the 16-year-old boy has been issued a Court Attendance Notice for aggravated take/drive motor vehicle with person in/on it-in company, assault with intent to rob armed with offensive weapon and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, while the girl was also issued a Court Attendance Notice for carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

Police will allege in court these additional charges relate to two other incidents alleged to have occurred overnight, including an alleged armed robbery and pursuit at South Tamworth, and an alleged attempted armed robbery at Willow Tree.

All matters remain before the children’s court.