Four teenagers facing court over alleged crime spree from Newcastle to Kempsey

Three teenagers will appear in court today after alleged crime spree that started in Newcastle, and ended in Kempsey.

It started with a group of four boys, aged between 12 and 17, allegedly stealing a car from a home at Broadmeadow on Sunday.

At about 7pm that night, the same vehicle was involved in an alleged armed robbery at a rest stop on the Pacific Highway at Ferodale – police have been told an 18-year-old man was approached by four people who allegedly threatened him with a screwdriver and tried to get into his car, but the man was able to drive off.

At about 9:15pm, an SUV was allegedly stolen from a home in Buladelah, then four boys allegedly attempted to break into a motel in Taree, then a home but left empty-handed.

There was another break in at Coopernook – the resident there allegedly challenged the boys before another vehicle was rammed.

Just before 11pm the SUV was damaged after allegedly ramming another vehicle near Kempsey – that’s when the group moved into the first car stolen in Newcastle and drove off.

A short time later the group allegedly tried to break into a house at Valery, but with the assistance of the Dog Unit and Polair, the four boys were arrested.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal, two counts of predatory driving, aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle in company, robbery in company, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, destroy or damage property, and drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent. He was refused bail to appear before a children’s court yesterday.

A 17, 15 and 12-year-old boy were all charged with similar offences and have been refused bail to appear before a children’s court today.