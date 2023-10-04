Police launch appeal to locate missing Muswellbrook teenager

Hunter Valley Police have launched an appeal in order to track down a missing teenager from Muswellbrook.

15-year-old Emily Garton hasn’t been seen since about 8:30pm on Tuesday at a home on Wollombi Road.

Despite efforts to locate her, a report was made to Police, who are now investigating and hold serious concerns for her welfare.

Emily is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, of solid build with brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a pink crop top, blue denim jeans and black and red joggers.

She is also known to use public transport and frequent the Maitland and Rutherford areas.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.