Five charged over brawl at football game in Raymond Terrace

Police have charged five people over a brawl during a football match at Raymond Terrace last month.

Officers were called Lakeside Sports Complex at about 5:30pm September 9, with reports of a brawl breaking out during the Hunter Rugby League decider between Mayfield-Waratah and Dora Creek.

When police arrived, they dispersed the crowd and commenced an investigation into the incident.

Following extensive inquiries, five men were arrested over their roles in the fight and charged with affray.

A 26-year-old man was refused bail to appear in court yesterday, three other men aged 23, 28 and 35, were granted conditional bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday and a 17-year-old boy was issued a court attendance notice to appear before a children’s court in December.