Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue tops rescue list – again!

Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue has again topped the state as the busiest unit in September.

111 rescues were carried out across the eight bases here in the Hunter Central Coast region and of those more than half were conducted by Lake Macquarie.

As has been the major cause in the past, engine troubles were the bulk of the incidents, followed by grounded vessels.

Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barelle says boaties need to ensure they’re up to date on tides before heading out.

“Engine, battery and fuel issues continue to be a catalyst for rescues. Our Volunteers also responded to an increased number of groundings in September. Boaters need to be aware of the tides, the environment and conditions to avoid grounding their vessel and potentially ending up in an emergency position.”