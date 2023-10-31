Man Charged With Murder In Davies-Scott Shooting

Homicide detectives have charged a man following an investigation into a home invasion and fatal shooting at Heddon Greta last year.

About 10.50pm on Tuesday 27 December 2022, emergency services were called to Traders Way following reports a man had been shot.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man; however, he died at the scene.

He has since been identified as 25-year-old Zachery ‘Zac’ Davies-Scott, known to many in the area as ‘Donnie’.

State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Roslyn, with assistance provided from officers attached to the Hunter Valley Police District and Northern Region.

Police will allege a group of at least three people forced entry to the Heddon Greta home before Mr Davies-Scott was fatally shot in a home invasion gone wrong.

A 52-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries attempting to fight off the alleged attackers.

Other family members home at the time – including two children, aged 2 and 4, and Mr Davies-Scott’s pregnant partner – witnessed the incident, but were uninjured.

The group allegedly left the scene in a white SUV that was seen travelling on Main Road, Heddon Greta, shortly after the incident.

In February 2023, strike force detectives seized a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander from a street in Boolaroo.

Following further extensive inquiries, about 6 o’clock this morning, strike force detectives executed a search warrant in Boomerang Beach – about 20km south of Forster – where they arrested a 25-year-old man.

He was taken to Forster Police Station, where he was charged with murder and refused bail to appear in Taree Local Court today.

Inquiries are ongoing.