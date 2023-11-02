Second Man Arrested In Heddon Greta Murder Investigation

Homicide Detectives have arrested a second man following an investigation into a home invasion and fatal shooting in the Hunter Region last year.

About 6am today, strike force detectives – with assistance from Raptor Squad – executed a search warrant in Cessnock where they arrested a 24-year-old man.

He was taken to Cessnock Police Station, where he is expected to be charged with murder.

The latest arrest follows a raid by investigators at an address in Boomerang Beach on Tuesday morning, where they apprehended a 25-year-old man.

He was later charged with murder and remains before the courts.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, Commander Homicide Squad State Crime Command, said at the time of the arrest it was “the first domino to fall.”

About 10.50pm on Tuesday 27 December 2022, emergency services were called to Traders Way at Heddon Greta following reports a man had been shot.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man; however, he died at the scene.

He has since been identified as 25-year-old Zachery ‘Zac’ Davies-Scott, known to many in the area as ‘Donnie’.

State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Roslyn, with assistance provided from officers attached to the Hunter Valley Police District and Northern Region.

Police were told a group of people allegedly forced entry to the Heddon Greta home before Mr Davies-Scott was fatally shot in what is believed to be a home invasion gone wrong.

A 52-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries attempting to fight off the alleged attackers.

Other family members home at the time – including two children, aged 2 and 4, and Mr Davies-Scott’s pregnant partner – witnessed the incident, but were uninjured.

The group allegedly left the scene in a white SUV that was seen travelling on Main Road, Heddon Greta, shortly after the incident.

In February 2023, strike force detectives seized a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander from a street in Boolaroo near Newcastle.

Investigations under Strike Force Roslyn continue.