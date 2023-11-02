Two teens arrested after alleged pursuit in stolen car

Two teenagers have faced court after they allegedly stole a car and led police on a pursuit at Lake Macquarie.

At about 7pm on Tuesday, police noticed a Honda station wagon on the Pacific Highway at Kanwal they believed was stolen – the Honda failed to stop for police as directed and sped off.

Police chased the vehicle for a short time but had to call it off as it became too dangerous.

PolAir was called in to help and the car was eventually located at Toukley before coming to a stop along The Esplanade at Swansea.

Two occupants fled on foot and were tracked down by police in nearby bushland.

The 15 and 16-year-old boys were arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station.

The younger teen was charged with enter dwelling with intent and police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, while the 16-year-old was charged with carried conveyance taken without consent of owner and good suspected stolen in/on premises.

They both faced a children’s court yesterday.