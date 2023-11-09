Teens treated for smoke inhalation following garage fire at Scone

Two teenagers have been treated for smoke inhalation following a garage fire at Scone yesterday.

Fire and Rescue crews from Scone and Aberdeen were called to the scene on Kookaburra Avenue just before 1:30pm after receiving a number of triple-zero calls about flames and smoke from the property.

The teens aged 13 and 16, escaped the garage but had inhaled smoke and were treated by firefighters, who were equipped with oxygen.

Crews managed to save the nearby home, by quickly extinguishing the blaze, however it did spread to the roof of the garage.

Investigations into the cause are underway, however it’s believed to have started from batteries within a camping swag.