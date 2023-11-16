Pair charged over shoplifting at Lake Macquarie

Police have charged a pair of alleged thieves, following a shoplifting spree across Lake Macquarie.

The incidents took place between August and November this year – twice at Charlestown Square and once at Lake Macquarie Fair at Mount Hutton.

Officers believed all of the incidents were linked.

Following investigations, police pounced on a 43-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on Pearson Street at Charlestown at about 12:30pm on Tuesday.

They were taken to Belmont Police Station while detectives executed a search warrant at a unit on Paper Street at Gateshead.

During the search, investigators allegedly located and seized several items believed to have been stolen during the incidents.

The man and the woman were charged with a combined ten counts of larceny and the woman also with goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.

The man was refused bail, and the woman was given conditional bail and both remain before the courts.