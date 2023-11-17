Van Egmond signs on for guest stint at Newcastle Jets

The Newcastle Jets have signed a homegrown Matildas legend – Emily Van Egmond.

Van Egmond will join the Jets for a four-game guest stint after finishing up with the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States.

The midfielder has made 59 appearances in her time with the Newcastle Jets after making her debut in 2008 as an inaugural member of the Jets women’s team.

Van Egmond has starred for the Matildas this year in the FIFA World Cup campaign, and also in their recent domination of the Olympic Qualifying games against Iran, the Philippines and Chinese Taipai.

Newcastle Jets Executive Chairman Shane Mattiske said they couldn’t be more excited.

“We’re extremely excited to bring back one of our own in Emily Van Egmond to the club for a gust stint. We’re looking forward to having her here and around the team to help guide the younger players within the team and we look forward to seeing her run out this weekend.”

Captain Cass Davis agrees it will be great to have Van Egmond around the squad.

“The team and I are beyond excited to have Emily here with us for the next few games. She has had an extensive career so far at the highest level, with a lot of players including myself, look up to her.

“We’re looking forward to playing with her and learning from her. I believe that we have a number of talented young players in this squad and by having someone of Emily’s stature involved in the team it will only benefit their development this season.”

Van Egmond will line up for the Jets in the number 5 jersey this Sunday for their game at No.2 Sportsground against Melbourne City.