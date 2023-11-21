Man charged with alleged sexual assault of elderly woman at aged care facility

Sex Crime Squad detectives have arrested a man at Caves Beach and charged him with the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman at an aged care facility.

Police were told at about 12:40am on November 15, an unknown man boke into a facility at Bateau Bay on the Central Coast where he allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted a 90-year-old leaving the woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Meantime, Tuggerah Lakes Police District officers established a crime scene before the investigation was taken over by the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad under Strike Force Easterbrook.

A couple of days later, at about 9:20pm on November 17, strike force detectives with assistance from the Raptor Squad, executed a search warrant at a home in The Entrance.

Police located and seized electronics, sim cards and clothing relevant to their investigation.

Following further inquiries, strike force detectives will help from Tuggerah Lakes and Lake Macquarie police, the Regional Enforcement Squad and Police Transport Command, went to a home in Caves Beach at about 7:30pm and arrested a 34-year-old man after he attempted to flee from police.

He was taken to hospital for minor injuries to his arm.

After treatment he was released from hospital and taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break & enter & commit serious indictable offence-use violence, inflict actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with victim, aggravated sexual assault – break and enter with intent, and aggravated sexual assault – inflict actual bodily harm on victim.

The man was refused bail to appear before Belmont Local Court today.