Two men charged over Bonnells Bay cannabis grow house

Two men have been charged with several drug offences after Police uncovered an alleged cannabis growing system at Bonnells Bay.

On Tuesday, officers from Lake Macquarie Police District executed a search warrant on a home at Bonnells Bay and allegedly found the elaborate system set up throughout the house. The power supply to the property had also been altered, where the power box was bypassed in order to run several hydroponic systems.

169 plants – some reaching as high as two metres – were seized, along with 1.2 kilograms of dried cannabis and 139 grams of cannabis seedlings.

The two men aged 29 and 37 were arrested at the home and have been charged with enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis for commercial purpose, cultivate cannabis > indictable & < commercial quantity, divert/use electricity for generating etc system without authority and supply cannabis > indictable & < commercial quantity.

The pair were refused bail to appear before Toronto Local Court on Wednesday.