Disgraced former Swansea MP hit with additional ten year jail term

Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos has been handed a ten year extension on his prison sentence.

The 66-year-old heard his fate in court on Friday, where he was sentenced over 26 charges relating to the sexual abuse and supplying of drugs to four minors between 1993 and 2003.

The former Labor MP, who is already serving an almost 14 year sentence for a slew of other sex crimes against young boys, was found guilty back in April this year, in a verdict which took the jury just one day to deliver.

The latest sentence will see Orkopoulos remain behind bars until at least June 2033.

Image: Sydney Morning Herald.