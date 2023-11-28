More housing on the cards in the Hunter

There may be more flats and apartment blocks developed in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter under changes announced by the state government.

Plans will go on public exhibition next week for changes to residential housing rules that has the capacity to deliver up to an estimated 112,000 new low-and mid-rise homes across the Greater Sydney region, Hunter, Central Coast and Illawarra.

Each local council has its own rules for what kind of homes can be built in their area, but the Minns Government is proposing some changes that will fast track and allow a great diversity of homes like residential flat buildings of 3-6 storeys, terraces, townhouses, duplexes and smaller 1-2 storey apartment blocks in suburbs where they are not currently allowed.

The Government is proposing the following changes:

dual occupancies (two separate homes on a single lot), such as duplexes, in all R2 low density residential zones across all of NSW.

terraces, townhouses and two storey apartment blocks near transport hubs and town centres in R2 low density residential zones across the Greater Sydney region, Hunter, Central Coast and Illawarra (the Six Cities region).

mid-rise apartment blocks near transport hubs and town centres in R3 medium density zones and appropriate employment zones. This will mean more housing just a short 10-minute walk (800m) from transport hubs, shops and amenities.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said we are confronting a housing crisis so we need to change the way we plan for more housing and what type.

“Diversity of housing allows people to stay in their communities and neighbourhoods through different stages of their life, with family and friends able to live nearby. More housing choice means more options for everyone – renters, families, empty nesters.

“Density done well means townhouses, apartments and terraces clustered near shops, high streets and parks.

“We already have great examples of these types of homes. Sydney has grown using these housing types. Look at homes in Wollstonecraft, Waverton, Erskineville, parts of Wollongong or Newcastle. They’re great places to live. We just need more of them.”