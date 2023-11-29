Glazen thief makes off with donut van bound for Newcastle

Police are on the hunt for a glazen criminal after a Krispy Kreme van laden with doughnuts bound for Newcastle was allegedly stolen early on Wednesday morning.

The delivery vehicle was taken from outside a business at Carlingford in Sydney’s northwest around 4am.

Following inquiries officers are searching for a woman described as being of Aboriginal-Torres Straight Islander appearance, in her early 30s with long dark hair.

Motorists are also being asked to keep an eye out for the white LDV van with NSW registration plates DG94MY

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.