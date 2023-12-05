Shovels are in at University’s new campus at Gosford

Work is officially underway at the University of Newcastle’s new campus on the Central Coast.

The three-storey $63.8 million campus in the heart of Gosford’s CBD is set to provide incoming students with access to degrees in business with expanded majors, education, social work and pathway programs.

Site establishment, archaeological investigations, demolition and excavation work will be carried out before the end of the year, with the campus planned to be operational by 2025.

The University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky AO said the official start of construction is a major milestone for the project, and once complete would provide improved access to tertiary education for people living on the Central Coast.

“Together with our funding partners, we had a vision almost five years ago to create a contemporary campus in the heart of Gosford. I’m pleased that we have taken the next step today to realise our vision and mark the start of construction of our new state-of-the-art campus,

“Our Campus will provide a new place for people to study and build their skills, preparing work-ready graduates to help meet the changing needs of the Central Coast. It will also generate new jobs, help to bolster the region’s workforce, and attract more significant investment back to the community.

“With a number of high schools located close by, and businesses at our doorstep, we hope that our new campus can inspire people to pursue their higher education studies and help pave the path to their dream careers.

“Over the next 18 months we look forward to working closely with our project team and local contractors to strengthen our commitment to the Central Coast community, before we officially open the campus doors to students in 2025.”

The new campus is funded by the University of Newcastle ($27.8 million), the Australian Government ($18 million), and the NSW Government ($18 million) using land provided by the NSW Government’s Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation.