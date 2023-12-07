Highway patrol targeting vehicle compliance

Nearly 40 vehicles were pulled up at Muswellbrook Showground yesterday as part of a operation in the Hunter.

As part of ongoing traffic and vehicle compliance, police attended a premises in Singleton on Tuesday and conducted an investigation into fraudulent vehicle safety inspections.

Yesterday, highway patrol officers inspected more than 37 vehicles at the showground on Rutherford Road – 34 penalty notices were issued for varying offences and 40 cautions were issued for vehicle compliance offences.

A number of vehicle owners received letters to attend the showground for an inspection.

Investigations are continuing.