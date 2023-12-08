Planned power outage at Stockton postponed due to extreme weather

A planned power outage at Stockton has been canned due to the forecast heatwave weather conditions.

Ausgrid says with the temperatures set to soar in to the 40s, they have decided to postpone the works which were scheduled for Saturday.

Ausgrid Group Executive for Operations Sam Sofi said Ausgrid has emergency crews on standby ready to respond to any power outages.

“We want everyone to stay safe during these periods of extreme weather.

“As part of our standard planning for these very hot conditions, our operators review the network to ensure we’re ready to respond to any impacts of the extreme temperatures and any rise in demand for electricity.



“Generally, the impact on the power network only increases after multiple, consecutive very hot days,” Mr Sofi said.



Ausgrid will continue to review all its planned work which requires power to be interrupted to customers.