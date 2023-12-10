Teen killed in bike accident

A teenager has been killed and young woman seriously injured after a trail bike accident in the Upper Hunter yesterday.

At around 5pm emergency services were called to the intersection of Maitland and Thompson street in Muswellbrook after reports of a crash.

Police were told the 17 -year- old rider and his 22- year -old pillion passenger were thrown from a Yamaha trail bike when the rider lost control at the intersection, striking a guard rail.

They were treated at the scene before the rider was transported to Muswellbrook Hospital, where he died a short time alter.

The female passenger was taken to Muswellbrook Hospital suffering multiple injuries before being airlifted to the John Hunter for surgery.

She remains in a critical condition.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.